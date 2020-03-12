Gulf Breeze Zoo welcomes new baby camel named Layla

GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Gulf Breeze Zoo in Northwest Florida has a new addition — a baby camel named Layla.

Layla was born Jan. 24. She’s a baby to two other camels at the zoo.

Layla was born with a white coat rather than brown, which is typical when we think of camels.

“She’s actually a white camel, which is a natural color that they have in the wild,” said Katy Massey, corporate conservation coordinator with Zoofari Parks Inc. “Her parents were both brown, but her grandfather was white. So, Layla looks just like her grandfather.”

Layla is a friendly camel and very approachable. Zoo visitors will soon be able to sign up to feed Layla one of her four daily bottles of milk.

Spots will be limited to about two people, twice a day, Massey said. However, zoo staff is excited to bring an interactive experience to the zoo.

“This is the first time ever we are going to allow guests to join our zookeeping staff and go behind the scenes and help us bottle feed Layla,” Massey said.

Massey said the zoo is hoping to start the program Friday. Proceeds from the feeding experience will go to the Sahara Conservation Fund to help with animal conservation in the wild.

