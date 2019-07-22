Gulf Breeze Zoo holding photo contest

GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Gulf Breeze Zoo is calling on its guests to enter its 2019 Wild Shots Photo Contest.

The contest will run from now until Aug. 31.

The zoo wants guests to be creative, take photos of their family, animals and more for a chance to win prizes that could include a Family 4 Pack of annual memberships, day passes and gift certificates.

The photo contest is open to photographers of all ages and experience levels.

The contest’s categories are Youth, which includes photos taken and submitted by any person 2-12, Adult, photos taken and submitted by any person 13 or older, and People’s Choice, which will be voted on by users on the Gulf Breeze Zoo Facebook page.

Each entry will be ranked overall by composition, subject matter, and unique ability to capture the zoo experience.

Submit your photos online at www.GBZoo.com.