Gulf Breeze youth pastor arrested for inappropriate behavior with minor

GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG)–

On February 6, 2020, the Gulf Breeze Methodist Church senior pastor and executive pastor reported to the Gulf Breeze Police Department possible inappropriate contact between a minor and the lay youth director, Ryan Scott Walsh, 27 years of age.

On February 10, 2020, an arrest warrant was secured for Walsh’s arrest for the offenses of:

Transmit Obscene Material to a Minor, Florida State Statute 847.011.1; Sexual Offense-Lewd and Lascivious involving Minor over 12 under 18, Florida State Statute 800.04.5C2; Use of Computer to Solicit/Seduce Child, Florida State Statute 847.0135.3.

Ryan Scott Walsh was taken into custody without incident on February 10, 2020.

If anyone has any further information regarding this or other cases, please contact the Gulf Breeze Police Department, Investigation Division at 850-934-5121.

The investigation is ongoing in this case.

