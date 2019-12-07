Gulf Breeze wrestling coach among injured in NAS Pensacola shooting

GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) — A Gulf Breeze man was among the injured in Friday’s mass shooting on NAS Pensacola.

Ryan Blackwell, a coach for the Gulf Breeze Wrestling Club, was shot three times and taken to Baptist Hospital, along with 7 others injured. Four people, including the shooter, Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, have died.

The City of Gulf Breeze says Ryan is also an assistant wrestling coach at Gulf Breeze High School. He is active duty Navy.

The Gulf Breeze Wrestling Club is asking for prayers as Coach Ryan continues his recovery.

Ryan is in stable condition, according to the City of Gulf Breeze.

