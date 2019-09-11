Gulf Breeze man charged with child abuse after boy is found badly bruised

GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) — Gulf Breeze man was arrested Tuesday night after deputies say he abused boy with a developmental delay.

Kyler Daniel Glassman, 31, was charged with abusing a child without causing great bodily harm.

A Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office arrest report says from May 22 to June 4, Glassman “maliciously punished,” the boy, who the report says is young enough to be in daycare.

“He did wrongfully, intentionally, and without excuse inflict physical injury to the child,” the report says.

Investigators with the Department of Children and Families found the child with patterned bruises on top of both of his thighs, the report says.

A daycare worker interviewed by investigators said she has witnessed Glassman be “demeaning and ugly” to the child and threaten to “beat his (expletive).”

The child has been previously found with marks that resembled hand and fingers across his pelvic area and thighs, according to the report.

Daycare workers had previously reported bruising to DCF as well, the report states.

Glassman was arrested Tuesday night and was released from the Santa Rosa County jail on a $2,500 bond.