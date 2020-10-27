Gulf Breeze man builds ‘Black Pearl’ with Hurricane Sally debris

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Gulf Breeze man has used his creativity and Hurricane Sally debris to build a scaled-down version of the Pirate’s of the Caribbean “Black Pearl.”

It took John Rebolledo about 10 days to build the 17-foot-long ship used now for a Halloween decoration. He built it using debris, like fallen fence pieces.

“I started looking at it, and I saw it looked really weathered. I said, ‘I could make the Black Pearl,’” Robedello said. “I went online and researched the actual plans for building the Black Pearl. Obviously, I couldn’t build a 100-foot ship. So, I just printed mine off and sketched my own and condensed it.”

After building it, Rebolledo raised black sails and set up pirate skeletons. He also built a pirate dinghy and added a treasure chest nearby.

Rebolledo said the hard work was worth it to see children smile.

“Kids have been showing up in full pirate outfits and taking pictures,” he said. “It’s good to see kids, parents and everyone with a smile — especially after this year.”

The pirate ship is located at the corner of Venetian Court and Lido Boulevard in Gulf Breeze. Rebolledo said children and their parents are free to come by a take pictures with the ship.

LATEST STORIES: