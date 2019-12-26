Gulf Breeze credit union ATM burglarized

GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary at the Pen Air Federal Credit Union on Gulf Breeze Parkway.

According to the sheriff’s office, the exterior ATM was burglarized early Tuesday around 3:30 a.m.

Investigators said surveillance video revealed several people were involved in the burglary. However, the sheriff’s office said it would not be releasing video of the crime at this time.

The suspects’ vehicle, reported stolen from Pensacola, was found abandoned less than a mile from the credit union.



Anyone with information on the burglary is asked to contact the Santa Rosa County Crime Stopper Program at 850-437-STOP. A reward of up to $3,000 is available for information leading to an arrest.

