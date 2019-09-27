Gulf Breeze assistant principal resigns after changing child’s grades

GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) — A Gulf Breeze High School assistant principal facing termination after she was accused of changing her own child’s grades has resigned effective immediately.

The Santa Rosa County School Board accepted Victoria Baker’s resignation unanimously Thursday night.

Superintendent Tim Wyrosdick confirmed to News 5 Baker was facing termination after an audit claimed she had changed one student’s grades. A letter to the Gulf Breeze High principal Daniel Brothers confirms the student was her own child. This grade change was done without the teacher’s permission.

Wyrosdick informed the board Thursday night he also intends to suspend Brothers for five days without pay.

Brothers failed to prevent a conflict of interest, Wyrosdick said in the letter, when he did not prevent Baker from making the grade change. The suspension will be voted on Oct. 10.