Guinness to consider local world record attempt

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Guinness Book of World Records is considering 101-year-old Frank Emond for the record of the world’s oldest living conductor.

Emond conducted the Pensacola Civic Band at the 4th annual Pensacola Memorial Day Concert May 27th of this year.

The free concert took place at the Hunter Amphitheater at Community Maritime Park.

Emond, who is also a Pearl Harbor survivor also narrated his experiences from December 7, 1941 while the Pensacola Civic Band played Jay Bocook’s “At Dawn They Slept.” Emond also conducted the band in John Phillip Sousa’s “The Stars and Stripes Forever”.

News 5 Photojournalist, Dan Kettinger, spoke exclusively with Frank Emond. “Well, there’s no other place to be than to listen to a nice band concert playing the music for America and reminding everybody of our past and the troubles we’ve had and what we had to overcome. We all know that once in a while a bad thing will happen but you have to regroup, get yourself together, and figure out how to overcome it and survive.”

This video of the concert is being sent to the Guinness fact checkers for Emond’s inclusion in their list of World Record holders.