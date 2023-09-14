PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The jury found Michael Harrison Hunt guilty on all 4 murder charges.

“We the jury find the defendant Michael Harrison Hunt, as to count one, murder in the first degree, guilty,” said the clerk while reading the verdict.

Jurors believed the state’s accusations that Hunt shot and killed 19-year-old Alexandra “Lexie” Elise Peck at a home on Allen Avenue in the cove back on April 4th, 2019. They also convicted Hunt of 3 counts of attempted first-degree murder for shooting 3 other people at the home, including Peck’s father, Danny Scoggins. Prosecutors say Hunt wanted to kill people who could testify against him after he was arrested in September 2018 on sex trafficking charges.

“When you consider the evidence, you’ll come back with the only true and just verdict in this case. This defendant is guilty as charged,” said Bay County Chief Prosecutor Mark Graham.

The trial began on Friday with opening statements and the prosecution’s first 9 witnesses. The prosecution called their 26th and final witness Tuesday morning before resting their case. The defense called just one witness Tuesday afternoon before resting their case.

The gallery was packed during closing arguments Wednesday morning. Scoggins was there along with family and friends. It was the last chance for Hunt’s attorney to convince jurors that his client did not commit the murder.

“The devil is in the details, and I’m going to point out every detail that you’ve seen over the last week and a half to show you that there is a reasonable doubt that the state has not proven its case.”

Apparently, that wasn’t enough. The same jury that convicted Hunt in 15 minutes will also decide his penalty.

Hunt showed no emotion when the verdict was read. On the other hand, Scoggins and the rest of Peck’s family were very emotional. There were a lot of tears shed and a collective sigh of relief.

The sentencing phase of the trial will begin Friday morning. The state is pushing for the death penalty.