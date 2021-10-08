Group protests vaccine requirements at Navy Federal in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – A couple dozen people protested a vaccine mandate at Pensacola’s largest employer Friday evening.

Navy Federal is requiring employees to either get the COVID-19 vaccine or get tested once a week.

The group protesting is called “Citizens for Medical Freedom.” They were out with hand-made signs on Nine Mile Road at the entrance to Navy Federal. They say they’re speaking up for employees who are afraid to speak out.

“People with years of experience are becoming unemployed because of this, and it’s heartbreaking,” Cindie Cagle said. “So we’re out here to bring attention to it. Unfortunately, as a private business, there’s not a whole lot we can do except make the public aware that this is what they’re doing.”

Employees who provide proof of being fully vaccinated by Dec. 1 will receive a healthcare incentive.