Group collecting donations for fire chief who was killed on duty

Northwest Florida

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Professional Firefighters group is collecting donations for the family of a fire chief who was killed on duty Wednesday.

Dwain S. Bradshaw, 41, the Volunteer District Chief at Escambia County Fire Rescue Station #1 in Bellview and Assistant District Chief at Station #2 in Beulah, was killed Wednesday morning while responding to a multi-vehicle accident with a fatality on the Muscogee Bridge.

Anyone who wants to donate to Bradshaw’s family can make donations to: Escambia County Professional Firefighters Charity
C/O Dwain Bradshaw
At any BBVA/Compass Bank

For those wishing to donate to the family of Chief Bradshaw:Donations can be made to -Escambia County Professional…

Posted by Escambia County Professional Firefighters on Wednesday, November 6, 2019

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories

Community Calendar