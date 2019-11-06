Group collecting donations for fire chief who was killed on duty

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Professional Firefighters group is collecting donations for the family of a fire chief who was killed on duty Wednesday.

Dwain S. Bradshaw, 41, the Volunteer District Chief at Escambia County Fire Rescue Station #1 in Bellview and Assistant District Chief at Station #2 in Beulah, was killed Wednesday morning while responding to a multi-vehicle accident with a fatality on the Muscogee Bridge.

Anyone who wants to donate to Bradshaw’s family can make donations to: Escambia County Professional Firefighters Charity

C/O Dwain Bradshaw

At any BBVA/Compass Bank

For those wishing to donate to the family of Chief Bradshaw:Donations can be made to -Escambia County Professional… Posted by Escambia County Professional Firefighters on Wednesday, November 6, 2019

