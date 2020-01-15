Grizzly Axes, Pensacola’s ax-throwing bar, opens rage room

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Grizzly Axes, an ax-throwing bar in Pensacola, has opened the Den of Destruction.

Grizzly Axes’ latest entertainment attraction, located at 6300 North Davis Highway, is a rage room, where guests can take turns breaking different items for fun. Guests choose from different packages that include varying amounts of “breakables” to smash.

Guests are required to wear safety gear and sign a waiver before participating.

“You go in, and you choose a bat or a steel pipe, a sledgehammer or a crowbar and you just smash stuff,” said owner Jeffrey Fischer.

The packages include a “Starter Rage,” which includes 15 small items and one medium item for guests to smash. The “Premium Rage” includes 30 small items, 5 medium items, and one large item.

There’s even a “Bring-Your-Own-Breakables” option, where guest can bring their own items to smash, though there are limitations.

Fischer told News 5 he has already taken calls for the Den of Destruction’s gender reveal package.

Rage rooms are becoming more popular in the United States. Fisher said rage rooms can be a good place for entertainment, to get an adrenaline rush or even relieve stress. However, he emphasized it is not medicinal.

“If you have serious issues, anger issues or rage issues, seek the help of a professional,” Fischer said. “This is really for fun.”

Grizzly Axes is open Monday through Thursday from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight, and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

You can check out Grizzly Axes Facebook page for more information.

