Greek Festival in Fort Walton Beach underway

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — If you’re looking for a fun activity for the family this weekend and are a fan of Greek food, the 28th Annual Greek Festival is underway at the Emerald Coast Convention Center in Ft. Walton Beach.

Father Thomas Guerry, Parish Priest at St. Markella & Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, said the Greek Festival is held every year as a fundraiser for the church and has been held at the convention center, located at 1250 Miracle Strip Pkwy., for the last 15 years. Before, it was held at the church.

The festival features a wide variety of Greek foods, dancing and information about the church.

The festival costs $2 for adults and children 13 or older. Children 12 and under are free.

Menu items include souvlaki, which is marinated pork skewers grilled with lemon and olive oil, pastitsio, a Greek lasagna, dolmades, which are hand rolled grape leaves with ground beef and rice, and lamb or chicken gyros. You can see the full menu here.

The Greek Festival runs from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.