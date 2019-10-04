Grand Jury indicts Mobile Highway murder suspect

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man arrested for shooting and killing a man at Mobile Highway and Shoemaker Street has been indicted for first degree murder and aggravated assault by threat with a firearm.

Gregory Wayne Clark is accused of killing Darryl Penn who was a passenger inside a car driven by his wife. She drove him a few blocks away to Trisha’s One Stop just before 2 p.m. Friday, September 20 to call for help.

Penn was found slumped over in the car with a gunshot wound to the side of his face.

Clark is set to be arraigned on October 11.

