Grand jury indicts man in deadly Navarre stabbing

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A grand jury in Northwest Florida has indicted a man in connection with a deadly stabbing in September.

Courtney Howell is accused of stabbing and killing his girlfriend, Samantha Huffman, and his stepfather, John Hendricks, at a home on Bob White Circle in Navarre on September 13.

Howell was initially charged with two counts of second-degree murder. The grand jury upgraded one of those charges to first-degree murder, according to a news release from the State Attorney’s Office.

Howell is due back in court November 17 for a status hearing.

