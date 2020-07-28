Grand jury indicts man for murder in 2003 cold case

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A grand jury has issued an indictment in a cold case nearly two decades old.

State Attorney Bill Eddins announced Tuesday a grand jury impaneled for the First Judicial Circuit in Escambia County indicted David Dale with first-degree murder in the 2003 killing of Marcus Virgin in Escambia County.



Virgin was reported missing in 2003. A media release says the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office continued to work the case for 17 years before DNA evidence was developed which linked the crime scene to blood belonging to the victim.



Assistant State Attorney Matt Gordon will prosecute the case.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has also arrested Keishaun Irby for the murder of Virgin.

