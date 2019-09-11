Grand Jury indicts alleged Platinum Club shooters

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — An Escambia County Grand Jury has indicted a woman and two men for their alleged involvement in a shooting that left a woman dead outside Platinum Club on North Palafox Street May 27th.

Markeasia James, Tequan Warren and Cordellious Dyess were indicted for first degree felony murder, attempted second degree murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Police say more than 40 shots were fired outside the nightclub during a feud between two gangs. The Bro and Cash gangs in Pensacola are responsible for 22 shootings in the city including this one since 2017, according to police. 20-year-old Elizabeth Harris was leaving a concert with her sister and friends when she was hit by a bullet and killed.

Dyess is still wanted by police and James and Warren have an arraignment set for September 13.