Grand Bay woman seriously injured after losing control of truck, striking tree on I-10

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman from Grand Bay was seriously injured Monday afternoon after losing control of her truck on I-10 and crashing into a tree.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) reports the 33-year-old woman was driving on I-10 about a mile east from Pine Forest Road when her truck drifted off the road. The woman attempted to get back on the roadway, but she overcorrected, sending her truck off to the outside shoulder and colliding with a tree.

FHP reports the woman was partially ejected after the truck hit the tree.