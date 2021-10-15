Graduation ceremony for adult learners in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Public Library Cooperative will host a graduation ceremony Oct. 23 to honor eight adult learners in Niceville.

The graduates earned their high school diploma through the Career Online High School.

Ten residents are currently enrolled in the online high school and 15 have graduated since the program began in 2018, according to a news release from the Board of County Commissioners.

The Ceremony will be held at 2:30 p.m. at the Niceville Community Center at 204-C Partin Drive.

For more information about the program, click here or call 850-609-5102.