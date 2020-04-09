Grab and go Easter event in Pensacola Saturday

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG)–An Escambia County Commissioner, two former NFL players and boxing great Roy Jones, Jr. are teaming up to brighten Easter for Pensacola residents during this Covid-19 pandemic. The event is explained in the following press release:

Join District 3 Commissioner Lumon May, retired NFL guard Josh Sitton, retired professional boxer Roy Jones Jr. and retired NFL defensive tackle Fred Robbins at a grab-and-go, drive-through Easter event for children on Saturday, April 11 from 10 a.m. to noon at Legion Field, 1301 E. Gregory St.

Parents and children will receive a free boxed lunch, fresh vegetables and fruit. An Easter goody bag will be given to children at no cost, while supplies last.

“The last few weeks have been a difficult time for all of us as we adjust to the new normal of limiting gatherings and social distancing amid COVID-19,” Commissioner May said. “We wanted to give kids and families a sense of normalcy and provide a fun way to get out of the house and still celebrate the holiday.”

Participants are asked to utilize a drive-through area at Legion Field during the event and will receive a boxed lunch and Easter goody bag for each child in the vehicle. A walk-up concession stand will be available for participants as needed, and all social distancing methods should be followed by those waiting in line.

The Easter Grab-N-Go event is sponsored by the Sitton family, Troy Rafferty of the Levin Papantonio Law Firm, Cindi Bonner, Dave Sharuf and Sandy Veillet from the Farm. Mayor Grover Robinson and the Pensacola Police Department are also supporting the event by providing resources from PPD for traffic control and distribution assistance. For more information, please call 850-293-5345.