PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference in Pensacola on Tuesday, March 23 at 9:30 a.m.

The press conference took place at Zion Hope Primitive Baptist Church.

Governor DeSantis discussed several topics such as doses of the COVID-19 vaccine given out, mortality rates, stores that offer the vaccine in Florida, and seniors getting vaccinated.

WKRG News 5 will stream the press conference live on WKRG.com and on the WKRG Facebook page.