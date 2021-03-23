Gov. Ron DeSantis says NW Florida has been the ‘leader’ during the pandemic

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) _ Governor Ron DeSantis stopped at the Zion Baptist Church in Pensacola Tuesday morning.

Saying Northwest Florida has been a “leader” for the state through this pandemic.

Gov. DeSantis says the state will be giving out over 2,000 of the Johnson and Johnson vaccines at the Zion Baptist church in Pensacola for the next 3 days.

Gov. DeSantis says, “We didn’t think we were going to get any additional J&J this week but what happened was they trickled out about another $42,000.”

Saying the state of Florida is doing better than many people might think during the pandemic.

“We also have 40 other states that still rank higher than Florida in terms of per capita of mortality for seniors,” says Gov. DeSantis.

Florida’s seven day average of cases is down 92 percent since January and more than two thirds of those eligible have gotten a shot in the panhandle. They’ve also have been able to give over 5-thousand vaccines to seniors in their homes.

Vaccines are also being offered at more places than ever in Florida.

223 Walgreen’s

282 CVS

730 Publix

230 Walmart

43 Winn Dixie

The governor also mentions he sees the state allowing all adults to get the vaccine way before the May 1st date that has been brought up before.

Gov. DeSantis says there will not be a mandate to be vaccinated for people traveling into Florida either or passport requirements.

“It’s really unfair to impose that on people as a cost on putting on people to participate in society. So, we are not going to let that happen in Florida,” says Gov. DeSantis. “Again, available to all required for none and I think that’s the right policy to have.”

He also says he will have many new announcements coming up in the following weeks.