Gov. Ron DeSantis announces $4.8 million to Pensacola Airport

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG)– Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced a nearly $5 million job growth grant to Pensacola International Airport Wednesday.

At the press conference, Gov. DeSantis joined Pensacola city leaders to present the grant. The money will be used for infrastructure enhancements.

The project should be starting at STE engineering this fall and should take the next few years. They will be building more hangars. This will bring in more than 1,000 jobs.

Gov. DeSantis says when the state of the art project is complete, there will be four aviation repair hangars, office buildings and warehouse facilities. Officials say the project will improve the aviation industry here in Northwest, Florida. The governor says there are rules to how the city can use the grant money.

“It’s got to be for either infrastructure tied to economic development or workforce development tied to economic opportunity,” DeSantis said.

