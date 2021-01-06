Gov. DeSantis to speak at COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Gov. Ron DeSantis will speak at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Olive Baptist Church on Wednesday, Jan. 6. Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis will also be there.

The Ascension Sacred Heart clinic is taking place in the gym of Olive Baptist Church, 1836 E. Olive Road, Pensacola, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

