Gov. DeSantis to speak at COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) -- Attorneys who are filing lawsuits against Skanska have also sent letters to Gov. Ron Desantis and other officials urging them to take action and do more to hold the company accountable.

"When we learned of the approaching storm that would become Hurricane Sally, we all prepared our businesses and homes, just as we had in preparation for previous storms," the letter states. "We assumed that Skanska would do the same and take similar, necessary precautions, but we were wrong. To the contrary, Skanska chose to continue with construction of the bridge, working well into Monday, instead of securing equipment and other measures required by their hurricane preparedness plan and common sense. As a result, Skanska’s work platforms ripped through the new bridge, severing our region’s economic artery."