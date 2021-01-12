Gov. DeSantis to hold press conference at Niceville Publix

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — Governor Ron DeSantis will hold a press conference in Niceville on Tuesday. The press conference will take place at the Publix Super Market on John Sims Parkway at 10:30 a.m.
WKRG News 5 will stream the press conference live on WKRG.com.
