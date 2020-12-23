WATCH LIVE: Gov. DeSantis to hold press conference at Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Governor Ron DeSantis will hold a press conference at Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola on Wednesday, December 23 at 10:30 a.m.
WKRG News 5 will stream this press conference on WKRG.com.
