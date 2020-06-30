Gov. DeSantis signs multiple bills giving $625 million to environmental projects

JUNO BEACH. Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed multiple bills Tuesday at the Loggerhead Marinelife Center in Juno Beach.

The 2020 legislative session allocates $625 million to projects aimed to improve the everglades and water resources.

Bills passed Tuesday include one to help with a nutrient pollution database to track all sources of water. Another focuses on increasing penalties for environmental crimes to create a deterrent from pollution.

A big piece of legislature is the Clean Waterways Act. To watch the full explanation of the act at the signing ceremony, watch the video below.

Gov. DeSantis says this is a big victory in passing the state budget. in 2019, Florida passed around $680 million in water restoration projects.

First Lady Casey DeSantis and Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Noah Valenstein were also in attendance.

