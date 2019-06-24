Gov. DeSantis signs bill promoting career training

Gov. Ron DeSantis, center, presides over the Florida cabinet meeting Tuesday June 4, 2019, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Cannon)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida schools will help students plan for careers even if they don’t want to seek a four-year college degree under an education bill signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

DeSantis signed the bill Monday at the Space Florida offices in Merritt Island.

Besides promoting career and technical training, the new law will also require that high schools teach financial literacy and allow students to use computer science courses to help meet math and science graduation requirements.

It will also provide help for students who want to return to college if they are a few credits short of earning a degree.

It requires that schools provide a course in career and education training for middle school students.

