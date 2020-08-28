GOOD DEED: PPD officer rescues turtle from road

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A good deed by a Pensacola Police Department officer was captured on camera Thursday afternoon.

PPD told WKRG News 5 Pensacola resident Rayne Mattson saw PPD officer Jamie Nelson rescuing a turtle on North Alcaniz Street near downtown Pensacola. Mattson snapped a few pictures.

Nelson is seen in the pictures picking up the turtle out of the roadway and moving it out of harm’s way.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories