GOOD DEED: PPD officer rescues turtle from road

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A good deed by a Pensacola Police Department officer was captured on camera Thursday afternoon.
PPD told WKRG News 5 Pensacola resident Rayne Mattson saw PPD officer Jamie Nelson rescuing a turtle on North Alcaniz Street near downtown Pensacola. Mattson snapped a few pictures.
Nelson is seen in the pictures picking up the turtle out of the roadway and moving it out of harm’s way.
LATEST STORIES:
- Saints/Pelicans owner Gayle Benson tests positive for COVID-19
- REPORT: New Orleans Saints owner tests positive for COVID-19
- New learning alternative for area students coming next week
- State of Colorado claims 20 cases of COVID-19 from Sturgis motorcycle rally
- Supreme Court of Alabama denies rehearing for former House Speaker Mike Hubbard