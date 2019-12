(WKRG) — More than $31,000 has been raised so far for a memorial fund for Ensign Joshua Watson, who was killed at NAS Pensacola on Dec. 6.

Joshua Watson had just graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy and looked forward to a military career as a pilot. On Saturday, he was being hailed a hero, as his family recounted how the 23-year-old — in his last minutes of life — led first responders to an active shooter at the Pensacola naval base.

To donate to the fund, click here.