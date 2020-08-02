Go Navigator leaves Pensacola with escort to retrieve SpaceX crew

Northwest Florida

PENSACOLA, Flor. (WKRG) — Vessel “Go Navigator” leaves Pensacola pass with an escort to retrieve SpaceX Crew Dragon after splashdown. Go Navigator is captained by Bob Potomski.

