Go Navigator leaves Pensacola with escort to retrieve SpaceX crew

PENSACOLA, Fla. (CBS/WKRG) -- Despite the weather threat posed by Isaias, NASA says the return of two astronauts from the International Space Station is a "go.” Sunday's scheduled splashdown, the first in 45 years, is targeted for the Gulf of Mexico near Pensacola.

Despite the storm down below, planet Earth's looking closer for two American Astronauts and their SpaceX capsule, docked to the International Space Station.