Giant yellow arches take over Pensacola skyline

Photo Credit: Angelia Phillips Byers

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Have you seen the giant yellow arches in the Port of Pensacola in Pensacola Bay? News 5 knows exactly what they are.

The arches are technically a lift. This lift is owned by a company called Versabar, based out of Houston, that specializes in heavy lift solutions.

The VB 1000 lift:

  • Double truss
  • Mounted on two barges
  • Weight capacity- 7,500 tons
  • Used for platform installations, decommissioning, and ship repair.
The lift was in the port city this spring at Epic Alabama Shipyard LLC, formerly BAE Systems Southeast Shipyard for maintenance.

No word on how long the yellow arches will stay in Pensacola. You can check out the original story here.

