Get ready for good vibrations, The Beach Boys are headed to NW Florida

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — More than 100 million records worldwide, 33 RIAA Platinum and Gold record awards, and Rock And Roll Hall of Famers. The Beach Boys have announced a show this year at the Saenger Theatre in Pensacola.
Show Details:
- October 13, 2021
- 7:30 p.m. at the Saenger Theatre in Pensacola
- Tickets will be on sale, Monday, June 14, 2021
- 10 a.m. at www.ticketmaster.com
With more than five decades of touring under their belts, The Beach Boys have performed more concerts than any major rock band in history.
This is the rescheduled show from September 30, 2020. All tickets purchased for the September 30, 2020 show will be honored for the new date.