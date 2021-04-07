Georgia hit-and-run suspect charged with DUI, child neglect in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA ISLAND, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman wanted for a hit-and-run in Georgia was arrested in Northwest Florida after being pulled over for alleged drunken driving.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy pulled over 24-year-old Taylor Smith from Warner Robbins, Georgia, around 6:45 p.m. on April 6. OCSO had received several calls describing Smith’s car as sideswiping another vehicle and continuing to drive on Highway 98.

Once pulled over, the deputy says Smith was visibly drunk and slurring her speech. A 3-year-old was found inside the damaged car during the traffic stop.

Breathalyzer test results from Smith came back as blood alcohol levels of .176 and .181. The legal percentage is .08.

Smith was charged with driving under the influence and child neglect. The child was turned over to the Florida Department of Children and Families. Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the hit-and-run on Highway 98.