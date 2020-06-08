George Floyd to be remembered Tuesday, June 9 across CUMULUS MEDIA radio stations, and Graffiti Bridge

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — George Floyd will be remembered across CUMULUS MEDIA and Westwood One radio stations Tuesday, June 9. The 8 minute and 46-second audio tribute airing at 12:00 p.m.(CST) will mark the burial of George Floyd.



According to a press release, the nationwide tribute, entitled “8:46-Remembering George Floyd,” will honor him and the many other victims who have perished at the hands of systemic racism.

In Pensacola, Sonshine of Magic 106.1 will be at Graffiti Bridge at 12:00 for the broadcast.



Kenny Smoov, Vice President, Urban Formats, CUMULUS MEDIA and Westwood One, said: “People are tired. They want change now. They want Peace now. It is a beautiful thing to see people from outside of the African American community and from all over the world coming together to say ENOUGH! Let’s be the living generation that ends systemic racism!”

CUMULUS MEDIA owns and operates 37 Urban-formatted radio stations in 25 U.S. markets. Westwood One is the largest audio network in America, with nearly 8,000 affiliated stations.

LATEST STORIES