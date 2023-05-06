PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Yelp recently put out a list with the 100 best brunch restaurants in the United States ahead of Mother’s Day and two restaurants in Northwest Florida made the list.

Crackings in Destin was ranked fourth on the list. George Bistro + Bar came in at number 18. A total of 34 states were represented with Florida having 10 restaurants represented. That is the maximum amount of entries per state on this year’s rankings.

“We identified businesses in the Breakfast & Brunch category with a large concentration of reviews mentioning “brunch,” then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning “brunch,” reads the website.

No. 4 Crackings

Address : 979 Highway 98 E

: 979 Highway 98 E Hours Monday: Closed Tuesday – Sunday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Menu

“We joined the restaurant industry in 1998 and have been blessed with the opportunity to bring a venue to you that offers an enjoyable, delectable experience,” reads the restaurant’s website.

No. 18 George Bistro + Bar

Address : 6205 N 9th Ave.

: 6205 N 9th Ave. Hours Monday – Friday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday – Sunday: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. & 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Menu

“At George Bistro + Bar, we believe that food is the language of the soul and is at the heart of everything we do,” reads the restaurant’s website. “It’s communicated through a masterfully crafted menu, exceptional service and a relatable modern space that exudes Southern charm. Whether it’s for a sweet and savory brunch, a light lunch during the workday or a romantic candlelit dinner – you are always welcome. At George, you are family.”

For a full list of the 100 best brunch restaurants in the US, click here.