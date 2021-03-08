Gasoline prices continue to rise

Florida gas prices jumped 11 cents last week, according to AAA. The state average Monday is $2.72 per gallon; the most expensive daily average price since May 2019.

Florida’s average price for gasoline has climbed 26 cents since mid-February, when an arctic blast caused power outages to crude oil refineries in Texas and surrounding states. Many of those refineries are still working to return to full operations.

So far this year, Florida gas prices have increased an average of 53 cents per gallon (since January 1). Pump prices increased 18 cents in January, 24 cents in February, and 11 cents so far in March.