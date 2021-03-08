Gasoline prices continue to rise

Northwest Florida

Prices in Florida less than national avarage

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Gas Prices

Florida gas prices jumped 11 cents last week, according to AAA. The state average Monday is $2.72 per gallon; the most expensive daily average price since May 2019.

Florida’s average price for gasoline has climbed 26 cents since mid-February, when an arctic blast caused power outages to crude oil refineries in Texas and surrounding states. Many of those refineries are still working to return to full operations.

So far this year, Florida gas prices have increased an average of 53 cents per gallon (since January 1). Pump prices increased 18 cents in January, 24 cents in February, and 11 cents so far in March. 

National$2.77
Florida$2.72
Escambia County$2.70
Santa Rosa County$2.73
Okaloosa County$2.68
Florida – a week ago$2.61
Florida – a month ago$2.49
Florida – a year ago$2.29

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories