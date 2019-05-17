Gary Finch Outdoors: Nearshore fishing

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — During the Spring months, fish are in a transition phase. Gary Finch recently fished aboard the “Rocked-Up” in Destin to learn more about how the greet the change in the seasons.

The biggest thing to do when the seasons are changing like this is don’t be scared to experiment, pull you some extra plugs. Come out here and get on this little live bottom that’s close and be sure you get your bait.

That part never changes year to year but people tend to thing it’s not that important you know the fish are aggressive they will catch a few on artificials. You want the better fish, live bait.

On these little in-close trips like this the kings start, the Spanish mackerel are here, the bonita are great fun. Every now and then you’ll hook a black fin tuna. We’ll use cedar plugs. Mingo snapper’s in close and even some of this close stuff in here you’ll catch some smaller scamps and some red groupers, bottom fishing. That’s all within range of the average person.

According to the experts, whether it’s in-close trolling or bottom fishing, now is the time to check the weather and plan your own weekend trip.