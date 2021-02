SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) Secretary Kevin J. Thibault, P.E. has directed Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise (FTE) to further extend the toll suspension for the Garcon Point Bridge.

Tolls are now suspended on the Garcon Point Bridge through Friday, March 12, 2021.

The extension allows the Garcon Point Bridge to continue serving as a temporary detour route while the Pensacola Bay Bridge is being repaired from damage sustained during Hurricane Sally.