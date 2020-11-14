Garcon Point Bridge toll suspension extended until Dec. 13

(WKRG) – The Florida Department of Transportation has extended the toll suspension for the Garcon Point Bridge until Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020.
The extension allows the Garcon Point Bridge to continue serving as a temporary detour route while the Pensacola Bay Bridge is being repaired from damage sustained during Hurricane Sally.
LATEST STORIES
- ‘Something extremely bogus is going on.’ Elon Musk tests both positive and negative for coronavirus
- UA renames building named after former president, slavery supporter
- Mississippi’s chief medical examiner placed on administrative leave
- Over 50,000 Chevy vehicles recalled in US for fire risk
- COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations on the rise