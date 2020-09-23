Garcon Point Bridge toll suspension extended to October 23

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Garcon Point bridge is operating as a major detour for the Pensacola Bay Bridge after it was damaged during Hurricane Sally.

The toll for that bridge has been suspended for a limited time as crews work to assess the damage and estimate recovery time.

Ocoee, Fla. – Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) Secretary Kevin J. Thibault, P.E. has directed Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise (FTE) to further extend the toll suspension on the Garcon Point Bridge, pursuant to Executive Order 20-225. The extended suspension is in effect until 6 a.m. Friday, October 23, 2020.

This extension allows the department to assess the damage on the Pensacola Bay Bridge as the Garcon Point Bridge serves as a temporary detour route.

Pursuant to a lease-purchase agreement with the Santa Rosa Bay Bridge Authority, the Department operates and maintains the Garcon Point Bridge. This includes collecting and remitting tolls to the trustee for the Authority’s bondholders.

In addition, a new, temporary traffic signal is operational at the intersection of State Road (S.R.) 281 (Avalon Boulevard) and I-10 in Santa Rosa County. Variable message boards have been placed near the intersection to alert drivers about the temporary signal.

The temporary signal was installed to ease traffic flow associated with the utilization of the Garcon Point Bridge on S.R. 281 as a designated detour route due to the closure of the Pensacola Bay Bridge.

For the latest information about the Pensacola Bay Bridge, please visit fdot.gov/PensacolaBay. Travelers can also access Florida's 511 services from cell phones, landlines, and online at www.FL511.com.

Florida Department of Transportation