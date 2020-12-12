Garcon Point Bridge toll suspension extended through Jan. 12

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. –  Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) Secretary Kevin J. Thibault, P.E. has directed Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise (FTE) to further extend the toll suspension for the Garcon Point Bridge. Tolls are now suspended on the Garcon Point Bridge through Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021.

The extension allows the Garcon Point Bridge to continue serving as a temporary detour route while the Pensacola Bay Bridge is being repaired from damage sustained during Hurricane Sally.

Details on the detour routes, including graphics, FAQs, and regular updates can be found online at fdot.gov/PensacolaBay.

