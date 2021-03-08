Garcon Point Bridge sees 400% daily traffic increase with Bay Bridge detour

PENSACOLA, Fla (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office (SRCSO) reminds those driving on Garcon Point Bridge that the entire road is a no passing lane.
SRCSO has seen a rise in deadly accidents in 2021. They say the amount of daily motorists on the road since the fall of 2020 has risen by 400%.
The Garcon Point Bridge has experienced an increase in traffic, averaging from 7000 motorists a day to over 35,000 per day.
More from FDOT on Garcon Toll Bridge extension and Bay Bridge repairs:
The extension allows the Garcon Point Bridge to continue serving as a temporary detour route while the Pensacola Bay Bridge is being repaired from damage sustained during Hurricane Sally.
Details on the detour routes, including graphics, FAQs, and regular updates can be found online at fdot.gov/PensacolaBay. Members of the public wishing to receive these updates can choose to subscribe by providing their email address on this website as well.