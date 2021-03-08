Garcon Point Bridge sees 400% daily traffic increase with Bay Bridge detour

PENSACOLA, Fla (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office (SRCSO) reminds those driving on Garcon Point Bridge that the entire road is a no passing lane.

SRCSO has seen a rise in deadly accidents in 2021. They say the amount of daily motorists on the road since the fall of 2020 has risen by 400%.

The Garcon Point Bridge has experienced an increase in traffic, averaging from 7000 motorists a day to over 35,000 per day.

