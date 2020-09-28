Garcon Point Bridge now open after four-vehicle wreck Monday morning

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Garcon Point Bridge is now open after a four-vehicle wreck Monday morning temporarily shut down both lanes.

According to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol, an SUV and a pick-up truck were stopped in the southbound lane. A tractor trailer traveling southbound failed to stop in time and rear-ended a sedan, which caused the sedan to strike the pick-up truck and collide with the SUV. The driver of the SUV fled the scene on foot.

The bridge was closed while FHP conducted an investigation and is now open. The driver of the SUV who fled on foot is still unidentified.

