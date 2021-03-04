UPDATE: Fatal crash near Garcon Point Bridge leaves 25-year-old dead

SANTA ROSA CO., Fla. (WKRG) — A Missouri man is dead following a crash near the Garcon Point Bridge in Santa Rosa County Thursday night.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the man was driving on Avalon Blvd. near Redfish Point Road just after 8:30 p.m. 

According to the FHP report, one of the vehicles traveling on the bridge was heading southbound while the other was traveling northbound approaching Redfish Point Road.

That’s when the cars collided with each other—front  to front bumper.  

One of the drivers was a 25-year-old Missouri man and was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was a 45-year-old woman from Atlanta who was flown to Baptist Hospital in Pensacola.  

Investigators say her injuries are not life threatening at this point.

The Garcon Point Bridge is fully back open.

