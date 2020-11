New York Giants kicker Graham Gano (5) reacts after making a field goal during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Move happens just one day after Pensacola native signs lucrative contract extention

The New York Giants have placed Pensacola native Graham Gano on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The move comes one day after Gano signed a three year, $14 million contract extension. Gano will self isolate through the team’s Week 11 bye.

Gano has made 21 of 22 field goal tries this season.

The 33-year-old Gano played at Tate High School and Florida State before embarking on his NFL career.