Gaetz to leave office early?

(WKRG) — Northwest Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz may leave Congress early to pursue a television job, according to a report by Axios.

The report cites sources saying Gaetz, 38, has begun conversations with ultra-conservative Newsmax. That cable news network has seen its ratings soar since the November presidential election. Many supporters of Donald Trump switched to Newsmax after Fox News reported that the Republican candidate lost to Joe Biden.

Gaetz was one of President Trump’s top supporters in Congress. He was elected last year to a third term.

According to Axios, Gaetz has told friends that having a prominent role at Newsmax could help him gain support for a future national political role.