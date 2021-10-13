FWC reports signs of red tide along Northwest Florida counties

(WKRG) — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is reporting low concentrations of red tide in Northwest Florida over the past week.

Karenia brevis was observed at very low concentrations in Escambia County (in one sample), very low concentrations in Okaloosa County (in two samples), background and very low concentrations in Walton County (in two samples), background to low concentrations in Bay County (in four samples), background to low concentrations in Gulf County (in five samples), and background to medium concentrations in Franklin County (in 14 samples).

FWC

A red tide, or harmful algal bloom, is a higher-than-normal concentration of a microscopic alga (plantlike organism). In Florida and the Gulf of Mexico, the species that causes most red tides is Karenia brevis, often abbreviated as K. brevis.