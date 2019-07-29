FWC investigating report of dog killed by bear in Gulf Breeze

GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating a report that a dog was killed by a bear in Gulf Breeze.

Bekah Nelson, a spokeswoman for FWC, told News 5 Monday morning FWC officers were “working the call.”

Facebook user Alexandra Hollmig posted to a Gulf Breeze Facebook group Sunday night, saying her dog was killed by a bear in the Villa Venyce neighborhood in Gulf Breeze.

“Big momma bear in Villa Venyce KEEP YOUR DOGS INSIDE it just killed my dog PLEASE KEEP YOUR BABIES SAFE,” the post said.

Several others commented on the post about problems they’ve had with bears in Gulf Breeze. Several new developments in Gulf Breeze have left bears with less natural habitat, causing the bears to creep into residential neighborhoods, according to Gulf Breeze natives.

Viewers have sent in video of bears walking around in residential neighborhoods going back to at least June.

News 5 has reached out to FWC for more information and will update this story when new information becomes available.